Rani's brother Raja Ram Mukerji's short film based on bipolar disorder

Rani Mukerji's brother, Raja Ram Mukerji, is set to release his short film, I Am Good. It revolves around an artiste, who falls victim to bipolar disorder due to a rough childhood.

He says, "I believe in creating films that bring about a change in society. My earlier films, Beti and Main Kaun Hoon?, were about women empowerment. Now, with I Am Good, I want to create awareness about mental health to let everyone know that there is hope for people battling bipolar disorder."

Rani Mukerji's director brother Raja Ram Mukerji has bagged the Golden Galaxy award for the Best Film at the Virgin Spring Cinefest in Kolkata. The short film, Main Kaun Hoon, inspires women to rediscover their true self. Starring Manisha Marzara, Rana Jung Bahadur and Hemanth Rath, it has been doing the rounds of the film festivals. Last year, he had released the short film, Sab Theek Hai, starring Roja (1992) actor Madhoo. He is keen to make films that deal with women empowerment to create awareness about it.

