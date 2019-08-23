Ranu Mandol records song for Himesh Reshammiya's Happy Hardy and Heer titled Teri Meri Kahani

television

Ranu Mandol records a song titled Teri Meri Kahani for Himesh Reshammiya's upcoming film Happy Hardy and Heer.

Ranu Mandol and Himesh Reshammiya in Superstar Singer

Himesh Reshammiya gets the internet sensation Ranu Mandol to record a song for his upcoming film Happy Hardy and Heer. The song is titled Teri Meri Kahani. Himesh took to his Instagram account to share a video of Ranu Mandol at the recording studio rendering the song. This is what Himesh wrote with the video post: "Recorded teri meri kahani my new song from happy hardy and heer with the very talented ranu mondal who has a divine voice , all your our dreams can come true if we have the courage to peruse them , a positive attitude can really make dreams come true , thanks for all your love and support [sic]."

Sony Entertainment Television's Superstar Singer which has witnessed several personalities as special guest will soon feature Ranu Mandol, the internet sensation in one of the upcoming episode. In the special episode, Ranu will be singing Lata Mangeshkar's famous song 'Pyaar Ka Nagmaa', the song which made her an overnight sensation and has been viral ever since it was uploaded. Her melodious voice will make everyone emotional to an extent that the judge Himesh Reshammiya offered her the chance to sing one of the songs for his upcoming film Happy Hardy and Heer starring Sonia Mann.

Talking about it further, the talented singer Himesh Reshammiya said, "Salman Bhai's father Salim uncle once advised me that whenever in life I come across a talented person, I should never let that person go and keep him/her close to me. He advised me to help that person grow his/her talent. When I met Ranu ji, I realised she is blessed with divinity. Her singing was mesmerizing and I could not stop myself from offering her the best I could. She has a God's gift which needs to be shared with the world, by singing in my upcoming movie, Happy Hardy and Heer."

Himesh Reshammiya further added, "I think I will help her voice reach everyone. She also learnt the tune on the sets live and she will record the track soon and the song is titled Teri Meri Kahaani. This song is very close to my heart and will be released in the next few days with its video."

The 4 songs released yet Heeriye, Cutie Pie, Heer Tu Meri and Ishqbaaziyaan have been received very well and the makers Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand and choreographer turned director Raka plan to release all the songs from the film first and then the trailer will be launched which will officially announce the release date of the film Happy Hardy and Heer is a musical romantic comedy starring Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Mann.

