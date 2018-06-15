Ranveer Singh all beefed up for Rohit Shetty's Simmba

The actor is not letting his hard work at the gym go to waste. His costumes include flattering shirts that will show off his ripped arms

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has been beefing up for his cop act in Rohit Shetty's Simmba. The actor, who is shooting at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, hits the gym late nights after shoot. His trainer, Lloyd Stevens, shared a picture on social media of his brawny look. He wrote, "Safe to say Inspector Simmba is putting on some decent muscle mass (sic)." The actor is not letting his hard work at the gym go to waste. His costumes include flattering shirts that will show off his ripped arms.

Earlier, sharing his excitement working for the first time with Rohit Shetty, who is considered king of the masala genre, Ranveer Singh said, "Simmba is my first collaboration with Rohit Shetty which I know people are really excited about and me more than anyone to be diving into the masala genre with king of the genre. It is an incredible opportunity."

Simmba is also a cop drama. It is a remake of the Telugu film, Temper (2015). Ajay Devgn is said to be doing a cameo in the action thriller, which also stars Sara Ali Khan. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba is all set to hit theatres on December 28.

Also read: Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan begin shooting for Simmba

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates