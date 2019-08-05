Ranveer Singh gives rose to a woman in wheelchair, gets peck on cheek

bollywood

A video of Ranveer Singh has started circulating on social media where we can see the actor on his knees, offering a rose to an old woman in a wheelchair

Ranveer Singh/picture courtesy: Ranveer Singh's Instagram account

Ranveer Singh is in London these days shooting for 83 the film, which is based on the World Cup win of 1983. Amidst shooting for the same with wife Deepika Padukone, a video of the Bollywood star has started circulating on social media where we can see the actor on his knees, offering a rose to an old woman in a wheelchair. In return, Ranveer gives her a tight hug before leaving.

The video just gets cuter when in return, the woman is seen kissing the actor on his cheek. Ranveer Singh was in London's Southhall area, and it did not take long for his fans to recognise the actor. In fact, despite frenzy among his diehard fans to catch his one glimpse, the actor also shook hands with many and indulged into small conversations.

ð¥ | Ranveer Singh Spotted with some lucky fans in London ð



_



Him with Elders ! ð­ðð pic.twitter.com/xFIaoD0hkS — RanveerSingh TBT | #83ð♥ï¸ (@RanveerSinghtbt) August 3, 2019

Also Read: Simi Garewal: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh have promised me their first joint interview

Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a deep blue suit, and many fans took the opportunity to shoot videos and selfies with him, which they then posted on social media. Instagram is already on rage with Ranveer's London appearance. Not only this, a few fans were seen playing 'dhol' to celebrate the actor's presence in the town.

Ranveer Singh, on the professional front, will be next seen in Kabir Khan's '83. The film is based on Kapil Dev, who lifted the World Cup for India in 1983 and also coached the team from October 1999 to August 2000. Ranveer plays Kapil Dev in the film. Touted to be the biggest sports film of all times, '83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment.

The movie also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir, Ammy Virk and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue. The movie is slated to release on April 10, 2020. The team is shooting in England currently and the sets of '83 recently had Sunil Gavaskar. The film '83 would be the first-ever trilingual release for both, Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Talking about Ranveer Singh's wife Deepika Padukone, the actress will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor-Laxmi Agarwal. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role. Chhapaak is most anticipated upcoming movie is all set to release on January 10, 2020, as announced by the actress on her Instagram.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh sums up his filmography with these selfies; see photos

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS