Ranveer Singh kicks off wedding festivities with Satyanarayan puja and haldi ceremony

Nov 05, 2018, 07:33 IST | Mohar Basu

Ranveer Singh takes a break from Simmba's Goa shoot to attend pre-wedding function in Mumbai

Ranveer Singh kicks off wedding festivities with Satyanarayan puja and haldi ceremony
Ranveer Singh with Shanoo Sharma at the haldi ceremony. Pic/Yogen Shah

After Deepika Padukone flew down to Bengaluru for Nandi Puja last week, groom-to-be Ranveer Singh kicked off wedding celebrations with a Satyanarayan puja and haldi ceremony on Sunday. The actor, who was shooting Simmba in Goa, flew down to Mumbai for a day.

"When Ranveer informed Rohit Shetty that he will be taking a day off for the pre-wedding celebrations, the director happily obliged. He flew down on Saturday evening, well in time for the Satyanarayan puja that was held on Sunday morning. It was followed by a haldi ceremony. Arjun Kapoor and casting director Shanoo Sharma attended the function, apart from Ranveer's friends from outside the industry," informs a source.

The actor's Bandra residence was bedecked with flowers for the occasion. Clad in a white kurta and pyjama, Singh was spotted at his balcony as he posed with Sharma for selfies.

Ranveer Singh and Shanoo Sharma (Pic/Yogen Shah)

