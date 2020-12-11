Ranveer Singh on his struggling days: I was just groping in the dark, for close to 3.5 years

Ranveer Singh completed a decade in Bollywood on December 10, 2020, as his debut movie Band Baaja Baaraat released the same day in 2010. The actor, who made a smashing entry in Bollywood as a Delhi boy with his role of Bittoo Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat, went on to win hearts with performances in films such Lootera, Bajirao Mastani, Gull Boy, to name a few.

However, do you know the actor has struggled a lot to make a name for himself in the industry? Remembering his struggling period, Ranveer Singh told Hindustan Times, "My struggle period was not easy at all. There was recession going on at that time, and the movie business was not very prolific so, people were making fewer films. Therefore, opportunities for actors were far lesser as compared to today. We didn’t even have any of the web, or OTT platforms. So, good opportunities were hard to come by."

Ranveer added further, "For close to 3.5 years, I was just groping in the dark, attempting various avenues, trying to get a break, endeavouring to get my foot in the door, doing rounds of various offices with my portfolio, looking for work, but not knowing whether it will ever happen at all. It was very far-fetched for someone in my position to think that I’d get a big opportunity as a performer, to act as a lead [actor] in Hindi films. The chance was one in a million but I still went for it. With the love, blessings, sacrifices and support of my amazing parents, I mustered up the fortitude to keep going. I was hungry and, at times, foolish but also very persistent."

He was 21 when he started trying his luck in Bollywood and at 24, it worked out for Singh in a "spectacular fashion", he said. "I feel those tales are surely memoir-worthy (laughs). I almost debuted in a small role in Patiala House, and nearly did some small budget films that Anurag sir was directly/indirectly affiliated with. Today, both, Nikkhil sir and Anurag sir are probably as astounded as I am about how things started [for me] and how they have worked out," Ranveer said.

Ranveer Singh will soon be seen in '83, where he plays as the iconic Kapil Dev, who captained India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory campaign in 1983. He will also reprise his role as Sangram Bhalerao 'Simmba' in Shetty's upcoming cop action drama, Sooryavanshi, which stars Akshay Kumar as ATS officer Veer Sooryavanshi, who is on the lookout for terrorists planning a deadly strike in Mumbai.

Ranveer is also set to reunite with filmmaker Rohit Shetty to adapt Shakespearean comedy for the Bollywood screen. Titled Cirkus, their new collaboration is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play The Comedy Of Errors, with Ranveer essaying a double role.

