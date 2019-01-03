Ranveer Singh steals the thunder in Deepika Padukone's 2019 post

bollywood

Deepika Padukone shared hopeful mantras to kickstart her new year, but Ranveer Singh's comment to the post stole the show

Deepika Padukone

From featuring in one of the biggest blockbusters of last year to getting married to the man of her dreams, Deepika Padukone has had an eventful 2018. Now, the actor has kick-started 2019 by sharing her hopes for the New Year.

View this post on Instagram #2019 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onJan 2, 2019 at 3:19am PST

'Well-being', 'harmony' and 'unique' these are the wishes of Dippy for 2019, which she revealed on her Instagram account. Ranveer Singh went all mushy and had an adorable comment to the post, "Ya.. new year resolution: loads of snuggling [sic]" Deepika Padukone managed to grab headlines for the whole of 2018. The year started for her with the release of Padmaavat, which had a record-breaking run at the box-office.



Ranveer Singh's comment of Deepika Padukone's post

In November, Deepika married her longtime boyfriend and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. She also recently made it to the top five of Forbes India's 2018 list of richest Indians, becoming the first woman to do so. On the work front, the Bajirao Mastani actor will next be seen as acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film Chhapak.

Also read: Dosa named after Deepika Padukone; Ranveer Singh wants to order it

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI