Ranveer Singh turns up the heat with a sun-kissed selfie

bollywood

Gully Boy Ranveer Singh has shared a photo of himself on Instagram that will make any girl weak in the knees

Ranveer Singh. Pic/instagram.com/ranveersingh

Bollywood's heartthrob Ranveer Singh has a major fan following for his charm, acting chops and obvious good looks. Ever since he portrayed the role of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, he has made a mark as a young, dashing, talented actor to watch out for.

Ranveer Singh sure knows how to keep himself relevant and in the news. His marriage with Deepika Padukone, his quirky style sense, and his choice of films has only made him even more appealing to the audience.

Now, the Gully Boy has shared a photo of himself on Instagram that will make any girl weak in the knees. Ranveer Singh shared a shirtless picture of himself basking in the summer sun. Here's what he posted:

View this post on Instagram âï¸ sun day A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onApr 28, 2019 at 1:42am PDT

His fans couldn't take the hotness and commented things like, "Hotness overloaded", "Ohmymy" and "Omg I am burning @ranveersingh y so hot"

And the actor does look smokin' hot, doesn't he? Wearing cool round sunglasses and his hair a tousled mess, this picture looks like it's out of a magazine shoot.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is enjoying the glory of Gully Boy's success and has started prepping for Kabir Khan's '83. '83 follows how, under captain Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final of the World Cup in 1983. It tracks the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team, but of a young nation in the eyes of the world.

Also read: See photo: Ranveer Singh's snuggly pic with Deepika and Anisha Padukone is breaking the internet

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates