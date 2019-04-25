See photo: Ranveer Singh's snuggly pic with Deepika and Anisha Padukone is breaking the internet

bollywood

Deepika Padukone shared a super-cute picture on Instagram of herself snuggled up with sister Anisha and husband Ranveer Singh. Check it out!

Ranveer Singh with Deepika and Anisha Padukone. Pic/instagram.com/deepikapadukone

It's amazing when families come together through the bond of marriage and it's even more brilliant when those families get along together like a house on fire. This is exactly the case with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's families.

Deepika Padukone and her sister, Anisha, share an amazing equation. The Padmaavat actress has often taken to social media to gush about her bond with Anisha. Recently, the actress took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her with Anisha and husband, Ranveer Singh. The actress captioned the picture saying, "Cuddles & snuggles! smashed in the middle! @ranveersingh @anishapadukone." As soon as Deepika posted the picture, netizens couldn't stop awww-ing over the 'cute' picture.

Deepika is not just loved in India but also has a following at the global map. After the tremendous success of her last movie Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone became the first Indian actress to deliver a 300 crore film with a female lead.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone recently wrapped the first schedule of her next, Chhapaak, in Delhi. The actress' first look as Laxmi Agarwal came out as an utter surprise to her fans and fellow Bollywood actors who couldn't believe her transformation for the film. And soon, the actress received a lot of love and appreciation for her look, from the audience as well as the whole of Bollywood.

