Ranveer Singh's fanboy moment with an 'Electric Eclectic' Amitabh Bachchan

bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Amitabh Bachchan were rehearsing for an upcoming Police function

Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh. Picture Courtesy: Twitter/@SrBachchan.

On January 26, Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo on his social media account, which has now become the talk of the town. The megastar, who was rehearsing for an upcoming Police event, bumped into the Padmaavat actor, Ranveer Singh.

Amitabh Bachchan, who also attended the star's wedding and let his feet loose at their wedding reception, was amazed to see Singh. Senior Bachchan and Ranveer hugged each other and their expressions say it all! They both were amazed to see each other and Singh was in awe of the infectious energy of the 76-year-old thespian. Needless to say, it was a fanboy moment for Ranveer as he met the Piku actor.

Bachchan, who is quite active on social media keeps his fans updated through his social media account. He went on to share this meeting's pictures on Instagram, and the photo received a thunderous response from their respective fans. Amitabh captioned the photo as: "Rehearsals for the Police function .. and bumping into the Electric Eclectic Ranveer [sic]"

Ranveer was quick enough to express his excitement and commented on the photo saying, "Electric, eclectic, love it. It was great to see you, Bachchan sahab! #BigB #G.O.A.T [sic]"

Mr.Bachchan shared some more pictures from the event on his Twitter account.

T 3070 - On Republic Day .. a victory as surgical as any strike .. and a rehearsal for the event to collect funds for the families of the Police force in Mumbai and Maharashtra ..

the meeting with the Electric Ranveer Singh .. ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ pic.twitter.com/i1cCaNJJUo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2019

There were comments such as: "Since 1970 to 2019 this BIG PERSONALITY named AMITABH BACHCHAN never let his age to be an issue when it comes to hard work .such is HIS dedication..... really u r a sun and others may be the stars [sic]"

"Wow now that's called a magnetic field created with the most energy," read another comment.

Now, that's what we call a bumper picture!

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan: Sharing thoughts with young crew is awesome

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates