Ranveer Singh's pumped up picture will make you hit the gym right away

Ranveer Singh gave his fans a brilliant motivation to hit the gym by posting his beefed-up look on social media. Through this picture, the Simmba actor gave us a glimpse of his prep for Sooryavanshi.

Donning a grey vest and a red cap, the actor can be seen revealing his huge biceps. The actor captioned the image as, "Aaya Police!!!" and tagged director Rohit Shetty in the post. Check out Ranveer's muscle packed avatar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onOct 15, 2019 at 9:07am PDT

The Bajirao Mastani star is set to make a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty's cop drama, Sooryavanshi. Last week, the actor flew to Hyderabad where he'll be shooting for his scenes in the film. Spilling some more beans about it, a source said, "Ranveer will be in Hyderabad for about a week and wrap his commitments for Sooryavanshi, Rohit's new cop film in the brilliant cop universe that he is currently creating with Akshay Kumar As Sooryavanshi, Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer as Simmba."

In the movie, Akshay Kumar plays the lead role of Veer Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in a cameo role performed by Akki in Simmba. Katrina Kaif will be seen as Akshay's love interest and Neena Gupta will essay role of his mother. It also stars Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher.

This is the first time that Akshay has collaborated with Rohit for a project, while Ranveer will team up with the director after delivering a smashing hit, Simmba.

Ranveer also has Kabir Khan's film '83 in his kitty, which is about the Indian Cricket Team's first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone plays his on-screen wife, Romi Dev. This is Ranveer and Deepika's first film together after their wedding. The couple previously co-starred in megahits like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

