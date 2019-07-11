Ranvir Shorey: Playing Prem Chopra in The Office was therapeutic

web-series

Ranvir Shorey, known for his work in Bollywood and TV shows, is now taking the digital world by storm. After some memorable characters in movies like Khosla Ka Ghosla and Bheja Fry, he will now be seen in The Office. Ranvir Shorey makes his way to the show only in the later part of the show as Prem Chopra, an over-the-top field sales rep and best friend to protagonist Jagdeep Chadda (Mukul Chadda). The character is known to over-share information that no one wants to hear.

Talking about his character, Prem Chopra, Ranvir Shorey laughs and says, "The Office has very relatable characters all based in a relatable environment. People might have strong views about Prem Chopra, but playing the character was therapeutic for me. I would go on the set and just let all the worst in me out."

The Office is an official adaptation of the international series of the same name. The 13-episode mockumentary chronicles the 9-to-5 lives of the employees at Wilkins Chawla as they navigate through their mundane routine that invariably gives rise to comical situations. The ensemble cast includes Mukul Chaddha, Gauahar Khan, Ranvir Shorey, Gopal Datt, Sayandeep Sengupta, Samridhi Dewan, Priyanka Setia, Abhinav Sharma, Gavin Methalaka, Preeti Kochar, Sunil Jetly, Chien Ho Liao, Nehpal Gautam and Mayur Bansiwal amongst others.

With 50 per cent Chill and 60 per cent Chull, catch all episodes of Hotstar Specials presents The Office streaming from now only on Hotstar VIP.

