Rare Sight! Sunny Deol shares photo with mother Prakash Kaur

bollywood

Sunny Deol shared an adorable picture with his mother Prakash Kaur, and it's too cute for words

Sunny Deol shared this picture on his Instagram account.

Sunny Deol is not an active social media user. Rarely does one see Sunny sharing a photo from his personal life. The Gadar: Ek Prem Katha actor took to his Instagram account to share an adorable picture with his mother Prakash Kaur. The picture describes their love and the adorable mother-son bond. Sunny Deol shared the photo and summed her existence in his life in just few words: "My mom my world [sic]."

View this post on Instagram My mom my world A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) onJan 26, 2019 at 5:12am PST

The netizens went all mushy looking at Sunny's picture with mother and were quick flood the post with comments: "Lovely pic sirji [sic]", "Endless Love. God bless you Sunny Sir & your family [sic]" and "wow what a cool pose and precious one [sic]" were dropped on this photo.

It was also his actor-brother Bobby Deol's birthday on January 27, and the big brother shared a photo of himself with Bobby and son Karan Deol. In the picture, the trio is seen smiling wide, and makes for a perfect happy family portrait. There are reasons more than one why Sunny Deol is called an ideal family man.

He shared the picture and gave an endearing caption to it: "My Bob's Birthday [sic]"

View this post on Instagram My Bob’s Birthday A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) onJan 26, 2019 at 10:03pm PST

This picture sums up the brotherly love and the grammar of their relationship.

On the professional front, Sunny Deol had three releases in 2018 and after a long hiatus, Bobby Deol was seen in Race 3. Sunny Deol has now donned the director's hat for his son, Karan's maiden film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The film's name is a song from Sunny's superstar dad, Dharmendra's film, Blackmail.

Also Read: Sunny Deol: Acting cannot be learnt in classrooms

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates