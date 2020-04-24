Rashami Desai bares her heart on Twitter; says, 'Got into something I thought was love'

It has been a long and tedious road for Naagin 4 actress Rashami Desai ever since she dealt with her relationship woes on national television on the 13th season of Bigg Boss. Her then-boyfriend, model-actor Arhaan Khan, hid a number of things from her, including the fact that he was married and had a child.

After a series of allegations and insults thrown at each other, the latest one being Rashami insinuating that Arhaan transferred a large amount of money from her account to his, the actress has taken to Twitter to bare it all.

In one of her tweets, Rashami talks about being a self-made woman who got into something she thought was love. She writes, "Done and Dusted! I don't need to give anyone any explanation I’m a self-made woman got myself into something I thought was love but thank god to all the positive energy’s around me who saved me and made me learn so much more..."

Sharing a quote, this is what Rashami tweeted next:

The actress then emphasised on all the hard work she's put in to be where she is. She wrote, "#Damn I feel so light! So goodbye to all those so-called sources wale articles and also to my hard-earned money which I lost shall work more hard to earn it all over again because unlike others I don’t use people... #MehnatKartiHoon"

#Damn I feel so light!

Rashami Desai had also claimed previously that Arhaan Khan had used her emotionally.

On the work front, before Bigg Boss 13, Rashami participated in Comedy Circus, Zara Nachke Dikha, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Kitchen Champion season two.

