Ratan Tata shares adorable pics with adopted dogs, reveals why he named his office dog 'Goa'

Its been over a year since businessmen, investor and philanthropist Ratan Tata made his Instagram debut in October 2019. The 82-year-old stalwart of the Indian business industry has been setting the internet on fire with his inspiring posts and throwback pictures from his younger days.

On Wednesday, Ratan Tata took to Instagram and gave a glimpse of his Diwali celebration. Tata shared an adorable picture where he can be seen playing with the adopted dogs at Bombay House, especially 'Goa' - his office companion.

While sharing the pictures, Tata captioned it: A few heartwarming moments with the adopted Bombay House dogs this Diwali, especially Goa, my office companion." He ended his post with a red heart emoticon. Ratan Tata is seen armed with a face mask as celebrates the festival of lights.

Since being shared, the adorable post has garnered nearly 10 lakh likes. Commenting on the post one user said, "Man with a golden heart", while a second user wrote, "May God gave u a long and healthy life". A third comment read, "A true Hero.." A fourth user proclaimed, "If a man loves dogs, he is a good man, and if a dog loves that man, he is a good man", referring to a dialogue from the web television series Paatal Lok.

One of the people asked, "Is "Goa" name of the dog ? What's the story behind naming it so?" Tata replied, "He was a stray puppy when he got into my colleague's car in Goa and came all the way to Bombay House. Hence the name Goa."

