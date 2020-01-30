Ratna Pathak Shah to report to her protege in Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordar

Even as Ranveer Singh continues filming Jayeshbhai Jordaar, director Divyang Thakkar is zeroing in on the supporting cast. In the latest development, Ratna Pathak Shah has been roped in to play Singh's mother. Interestingly, actor-turned-director Thakkar was one of Pathak's protégés in theatre and was eager to have her on board his maiden directorial venture.

"Some months ago, a young actor came to me with a script. Actors making movies can be tricky, so I was cautious as I began reading, but was thoroughly entertained by the end of the script. The story not only had a message, but also had heart," smiles Pathak, adding that the sharply written story takes on patriarchy. "It talks about issues close to my heart."

