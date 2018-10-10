Ratna Pathak Shah's Selection Day gets global release date

bollywood

Netflix's India Original Series Selection Day, a story based on the novel of the same name by Booker Prize-winning author Aravind Adiga, will launch globally on December 28. A story about ambition, love and acceptance, Selection Day is a coming of age drama about two brothers who are raised by their strict, obsessive father to be star cricket players in India.

The cast includes Mahesh Manjrekar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajesh Tailang and introduces Yash Dholye and Mohammad Samad as brothers Radha and Manju Kumar, read a statement.

It is produced by Seven Stories Ltd and Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network Private Ltd.

"We are excited to share this joyous and emotional coming of age story with India and the world. 'Selection Day' is an amazing opportunity to expand our array of programming after the exciting debuts of 'Sacred Games' and 'Ghoul'," said Simran Sethi, Director, International Originals, Netflix.

To this, producer Anand Tucker added: "When I read Aravind Adiga's beautiful and brilliant book, I felt that this was a story that deserved a global stage. I hope audiences from Minnesota to Mombasa to Mumbai will all love this show."

