Raveena Tandon embarrasses daughter Rasha with her antics on the streets of New York

Most mother-daughter relationships are strange -- they can't live with each other, and can't live without each other. At the same time, its the kind of relationship that can overcome any obstacle and difficulty, only becoming stronger with time.

Mother-daughter relationships are also quite funny, and mothers can sometimes embarrass their daughters, all in good fun! This is what we can witness in this video that Raveena Tandon shared on social media recently. In it, we can see Raveena dancing her heart out in the middle of NY, while daughter Rasha doesn't seem to know where to hide her face!

The actress wrote, "In this video, Rasha @officialrashathadani as usual totally embarrassed by my behaviour, Anil and I teasing her even more and she tries to run away!"

Isn't this video super cute? Have you ever experienced something like this with your mum or daughter?

Talking about coronavirus and how she's been taking care of herself and her kids during this time, Raveena shared with IANS, "I never believe in over sanitisation... but always make sure to keep my house clean and hygienic. Washing hands is a must with the kids. Now, we have totally self-quarantined ourselves. Since schools are shut, we are spending time with each other at home. To keep them entertained, we play monopoly and other board games. We also pass time by watching movies together. It's a great time to develop a close bond with your family members and I am doing the same."

