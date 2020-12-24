Raveena Tandon Thadani's work mode on! Is it an operation theatre or a dubbing studio?

Raveena Tandon Thadani has resumed work in Mumbai after returning from a long shooting schedule of a web series in Himachal Pradesh. Ravs admits that life in the studios amid the new normal takes some time getting used to.

"This is because the atmosphere on the set, with crew dressed in PPE gear, looks more like an operation theatre than a dubbing studio," says the actor. She completes three decades in the industry next year. Ravs sure knows how to adapt to the changing scenario in the industry.

Raveena Tandon was having the time of her life in Himachal Pradesh, and she has been posting some fun pictures and videos on social media. In one of her posts, the actress was seen posing in the snow-clad mountains of Himachal, just like Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan did while shooting in Switzerland.

Earlier, she also shared how she spent her Himachal days reading, sitting beside the fireplace, and enjoying the view of the mountains.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in KGF: Chapter 2. Director Prashanth Neel announced on Monday that the teaser of the Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer KGF Chapter 2 will be unveiled on January 8, 2021. KGF Chapter 2 is a multilingual venture and will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

