Ravi Dubey gives a funny twist to Jag Ghoomeya on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs

It happened when host Ravi Dubey requested Neha Bhasin to sing few lines of Jag Ghomeya. While she accepted his proposal, insisted that host Ravi Dubey and judges Amaal Mallik and Shaan should perform the hook step of the song

Zee TVs Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs contestants are leaving no stone unturned in putting their best foot forward to display some phenomenal performances that impress the judges and jury week on week! The upcoming episode will witness, singing goddess Neha Bhasin grace the show to promote her recently released blockbuster song Meri Odhe Naal.

The superstar was all praises for the kids and encouraged them to continue their amazing performances. Right after contestant, Ayush KC's magical performance to Dil Diya Gallan, the shows charming host Ravi Dubey couldn't resist himself and requested Neha Bhasin to sing few lines of Jag Ghomeya. While she accepted his proposal, she also put a condition.



Shaan performing the hook step

She insisted that host Ravi Dubey and judges Amaal Mallik and Shaan should perform the hook step of the song. While Shaan and Amaal tried their level best to perform the hook step, Ravi Dubey added a funny twist to the act. Instead of performing the hook step, he gots a jug and spun it around on the stage. As the act unfolded, everyone was in splits!



Ammal Malik performing the hook step

The upcoming episode will be an entertainment bonanza as the contestants take the stage by storm and give some amazing performances. Popular singer Neha Bhasin will get everyone to grove to her melodious performance on some of her popular songs like Dil Diya Gallan and Jag Ghoomeya, also, Neha will teach judge Richa Sharma the hook step of her new song Meri Odhe Naal. Astha Das will win everyone's heart with her amazing performance to the song Badtameez Dil while Swaransh Tiwari amps up the cuteness quotient and delivers a dhamakedar performance to the song Paisa Yeh Paisa.

