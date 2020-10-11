Ready and waiting: Turf Club chairman Z S Poonawalla

Zavaray Poonawalla, the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) chairman who is set to retain his post in the new managing committee that will take charge at the end of this month, says the race club is all geared up to start horse racing in Pune, and is only waiting for the state government's permission.

The Pune racing season, called the monsoon meeting because it traditionally used to start in July, has been inordinately delayed this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic which is reported to be much more severe in Pune than many other parts of India.

"Our horses are fit and fine and ready to race," Poonawalla declared in a letter addressed to the turf club members on Thursday, making clear that "Extensive discussions, presentations and trials have been done with PayTM to kick-start livestreaming and online betting." The chairman went on to assure that horse racing would start the moment the requisite permissions are granted.

The letter also mentions "an interesting scheme is in the pipeline to provide subsidized subscriptions to the official website of RWITC so that all can enjoy live racing from the comfort of their homes"; however, does not elaborate on the same. It may be noted that the earlier subscription, at Rs 17,000 for a year, was viewed as too exorbitant even by the staunch supporters of the sport.

As first step towards opening up, within the framework allowed under the present state of lockdown, the Turf Club House, Pune, famous for its unique ambiance and culinary service, has been opened for the club members and their guests from October 10.

