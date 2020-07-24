Reasons why Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara promises to be a must-watch!

Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, which marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from July 23, from 7:30 pm onwards. It's a special film for all of Rajput's fans and also an ode to love.

Here are the reasons why it promises to be a must-watch:

1. Sushant Singh Rajput

The biggest reason for people to watch the film would be Sushant Singh Rajput. His magnetic aura and searing performances in his memorable career can never be forgotten. His rawness as a performer never made its way to the celluloid, he was confident and charismatic. He blended in any world and any milieu that he was thrown in. In Dil Bechara, he plays a boy who falls in love with a girl who has cancer. The inspiration is The Fault In Our Stars, but Rajput promises to make it all worth it, one last time!

2. Sanjana Sanghi

Despite being a newcomer, although having acted in films like Rockstar and Fukrey Returns before, there's a certain freshness to her persona that immediately strikes a connect. And her chemistry with her leading man seems to be just the kind of love story one needs in these times. The trailer and the songs that have come out show how much they love each other, but deep down, you know this is a twain that may be separated by destiny and wronged by circumstances.

3. The Love Story

Any love story that is made in the world needs two likable leads that can pull off romance and make their passion relatable and believable. So far, so good. The songs and the trailer indicate the pair has cracked the chemistry and there could be a lot of wet handkerchieves once the film reaches towards its climax. And yes, Mukesh Chhabra throws a twist in the tale, unlike all the other love stories that we have witnessed in Hindi Cinema, bathed in fairly-tale love, this one is an Un-fairy tale.

4. A.R. Rahman

Usually in films where his name reads as the music composer, we know he could be the show stealer. In Dil Bechara, he has composed an album that not only reflects the psyche of the characters but also represents life. Go and listen to the soundtrack if you haven't already!

Also Read: AR Rahman Along With Dil Bechara Music Team Dedicate Songs In Memory Of Sushant Singh Rajput

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news