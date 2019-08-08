national

IMD on Wednesday had predicted 'Fairly widespread' to 'widespread rainfall' with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state of Kerala for the next three days

'Red Alert' warning issued for three districts in Kerala. Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Thiruvananthapuram: On Wednesday, with predictions of heavy rainfall, Kerala Disaster Management Authority issued 'Red Alert' warning for Malappuram, Idukki, and Kozhikode districts for the next 24 hours. Places like Palakkad, Thrissur, Wayanad, Kasaragod and Kannur were issued 'Orange Alerts' for today. In addition to the warnings, all colleges and schools in Wayanad and Malappuram districts will remain closed.

Kerala: Flooding in Idukki following heavy rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/h4nMxmF15l — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019



Google map view of Kerala

Meanwhile, 'Orange Alert' warnings for Friday were issued for Malappuram, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasargod districts. Two districts- Kozhikode and Idukki have been issued 'Orange Alert' warnings for Saturday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), on Wednesday 'Fairly widespread' to 'widespread rainfall' with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state of Kerala for the next three days. 'Red Alert' warning denotes that an area will receive very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and an 'Orange Alert' warning is for heavy to very heavy rainfall in a particular area.

