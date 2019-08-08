Maharashtra rains: Schools, colleges to remain closed in Kolhapur; floods in Pune

mumbai-rains

At least 16 people have been reported dead due to the prevailing flood situation in Pune, including districts of Sangli, Satara, Solapur and Kolhapur. Rescue operations continue in affected areas

Rescue operations conducted by NDRF teams in Tambegaon in Satara district. 296 people were rescued in Satara. All pictures credit/Chaitraly Deshmukh

Heavy rains since the beginning of August in parts of Maharashtra, including Kolhapur, Sangli, Thane and Pune have increased water levels in rivers and dams, resulting in a flood situation. In Kolhapur district of Maharashtra due to flood following heavy rainfall in the region, the authorities have decided to shut all schools and college on Thursday. Educational institutions in few tehsils of Pune district and also in tehsils of Sangli district will also remain closed today owing to the flood-like situation.

According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). more than 3,000 people in flood-affected Kolhapur district and 2900 people from flood-affected Sangli district have been rescued on Tuesday.

Floods in Pune, Satara



NDRF teams rescue a baby in Tambegaon in Satara district. Picture credit/Chaitraly Deshmukh

The Central Railway officials also updated the status of train services, all trains services on Pune - Miraj section have been suspended with effect from Wednesday night. The decision was taken after the water level exceeds danger level at the bridge near Bhilavadi railway station. At least 16 people have been reported dead because of the prevailing flood situation in Pune, including districts of Sangli, Satara, Solapur and Kolhapur. As per an official statement by Deepak Mhaisekar, the Divisional Commissioner of Pune Division, "Four people died in Pune, seven in Satara, two in Sangli, two in Kolhapur and one in Solapur." The statement said that a total of 1,32,360 people from 28,397 families have been evacuated from these districts.

IMD issues warning



Rescue operations conducted by NDRF teams in Tambegaon in Satara district. Picture credit/Chaitraly Deshmukh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued "extremely heavy rain" warning for Satara, Pune and Kolhapur districts of Western Maharashtra. The districts of Sangli and Kolhapur have been battered by rains for the last few days and grappling with floods. However, there was no warning issued for Sangli district which may get only light-to-moderate rain, the IMD stated on Wednesday evening. "Extremely heavy rain' warning is issued for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts, especially for ghat (hilly) areas, on August 7 and August 8, and on August 9, there is a heavy to very heavy rain warning for these three districts, especially for ghat areas," said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD.

Pune city too is likely to get a good spell of rain on Thursday, he added. "There is a red alert exclusively for ghat areas of Pune district," said Kashyapi. "As the dams near Pune are filled to the brim, more water will have to be released, so there is a possibility of "partial inundation" in Pune city and outskirts on Friday," he said. Ghat areas of Kolhapur are expected to receive extremely heavy rain and "heavy to very heavy rain" on Thursday. "Elsewhere in Maharashtra, there will be a reduction in the rainfall activity on August 10 and on August 11, there will be a significant reduction lasting for at least three to four days," Kashyapi said.

With inputs from ANI, PTI

