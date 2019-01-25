Red Hot! Sonakshi Sinha raises the temperature in the latex dress

bollywood-fashion

Sonakshi Sinha's latest Instagram post is making her fans drool over her superfit physique

Sonakshi Sinha shared this picture on her Instagram account.

Sonakshi Sinha has lost oodles of weight, and that's her dedication! The actor resorted to weight training, yoga and all kinds of activities to get back into her best shape. Now that the Dabangg actor has achieved a super sexy figure, she is experimenting with all kinds of outfits and has turned to become a true inspiration for many struggling to get into shape. Her latest Instagram post will keep you hooked to it. Dressed in a hot red thigh-slit dress, which is perfectly accentuating her curves, Sonakshi Sinha is oozing sensuality.

Sonakshi shared these photos with the caption: "When I haven't any blue, I use red - Pablo Picasso."

Take a look at the pictures here:

The Lootera girl's Instagram profile is worth scrolling through. Right from her transformation journey to her travel vacation pictures and videos, her social media account is an impressive one. She had recently travelled to Sri Lanka with her girl gang and kept on sharing exotic photos from the location. However, after returning to the Bay, she straight away stepped into her project, Mission Mangal with Akshay Kumar.

The actor told mid-day that, "I couldn't have asked for a better start to 2019. I have just finished shooting for Kalank and will resume Mission Mangal once back from Macau." There is also Arbaaz Khan's Dabangg 3, which is slated to roll in April with mentor Salman Khan.

On the other hand, she's also doing a film with Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Nadira Babbar, which is a slice of life entertainer. Talking about it, Sonakshi had said, "I am extremely happy to be part of this film which is so close to the world around us, to step into the shoes of a small town girl, and face the hilarious, madcap challenges thrown at her. Full of flavour, fun and emotions; I am so looking forward to begin this journey."

