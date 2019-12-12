Referee accuses Mumbai City FC players of assault after Elite Div tie

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A football referee was allegedly beaten up by Mumbai City FC players during a Rustomjee-MDFA League Elite Division match at the Neville D'Souza ground, Bandra, on Wednesday. The scuffle took place after Mumbai City FC's 0-1 defeat to Karnatak SA following which a Non-Cognisable (NC) offence was registered at the Bandra (W) police station.

According to assistant referee Umesh Patel, 26, Mumbai City FC were unhappy with certain decisions during the match and immediately after the final whistle, Mumbai one of the team's support staff members, Jai, abused him. "I then went up to one of the Mumbai City FC coaches Kadri S, demanding action against Jai, but he spat on me. In return, I hurled the corner flag at him. Within minutes, some Mumbai City FC players attacked me. I have bruises and swelling on body," Patel told mid-day.

Sr inspector of Bandra police station, Vijayalaxmi Hirrmath said: "After the match between Mumbai City FC and Karnatak SA at Neville D'Souza ground, a scuffle erupted and referee Umesh Patel approached us saying he was abused and manhandled by two players—Sadik Riyaz and Jai. We have registered a NC as no major injury was noticed."

Mumbai City FC CEO Indranil Das Blah said that the club has taken a serious view of the incident: "We are working with the police and based on the outcome of the probe, we will take appropriate action."

