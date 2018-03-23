Remo D'Souza: I am so happy to be a part of the Race 3 family

The director Remo D'Souza is excited to join the Race family and expressed his happiness replying to Anil Kapoor's tweet

As Race celebrated 10 years recently, director of the third franchise took to Twitter to express his thoughts. Remo D'Souza will be directing the third instalment of the Race franchise after Abbas-Mastan helmed the earlier too. The director is excited to join the Race family and expressed his happiness replying to Anil Kapoor's tweet. Anil Kapoor who has been a part of the earlier two films and will be seen in the upcoming film too celebrated 10 years of the franchise saying, "10 years with the #Race family!! Thank you for all the love and support!! I am filled with energy like never before!! Congratulations @RameshTaurani & @BeingSalmanKhan! Gearing up for #Race3!! @SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial".

Replying to the same, Remo D'Souza shared, "It's 10 years of Race.. I am so happy to be a part of the Race 3 family". There are immense expectations from the upcoming action film as the franchise has delivered two super hit films earlier. Acknowledging the same Remo shared, "I hope am able to live up to all your expectations and match up to legends like #AbbasMastan @RameshTaurani". Race 3 will feature Salman Khan taking the franchise forward along with Jacqueline Fernandez who has been a part of the second instalment. Over the week the cast is unveiling the posters of the characters generating excitement amongst the audience. While Salman Khan's first look was revealed on Monday, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah followed after. Race 3 will be taking the Race franchise to an all-time high with action a notch higher and suspense that will leave you at the edge of your seats.

The third instalment is all set to double up the action level for the audience. There has been immense anticipation ever since the third instalment has been announced, the entry of Salman Khan has further elevated the excitement of the audience. It will be a treat for the audience to witness Salman Khan in an action avatar post the success of Tiger Zinda Hai. Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.

