Remo D'Souza opens his restaurant for a day to celebrate Street Dancer's wrap

Street Dancer director Remo D'Souza opens his to-be-launched restaurant for a day to celebrate wrap-up of Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor starrer

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor pose for the shutterbugs as they arrive at the wrap-up party at Remo D'Souza's restaurant Ministry of Dance in Andheri, Mumbai

Tuesday night saw Remo D'Souza in the mood for celebration, and with good reason — the director not only wrapped up the shoot of his Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D but is also ready with his first restaurant, Ministry Of Dance. So, the director threw open the doors of his restaurant, a week before its official unveiling on August 7, to celebrate with the cast and crew of the dance film.

A source from the unit says, "Varun, Shraddha, Remo and his wife Lizelle have been single-mindedly concentrating on the film since it went on floors in January. While the makers were initially eyeing a November 8 release, Remo has now decided to push it to January next year as the 3D conversion will be time-consuming. So, before they dive into post-production, Remo thought it would be nice to make merry with the entire team. Prabhudheva left the party early since he had to report to Dabangg 3 set the next morning. Varun and Shraddha took to the dance floor with gusto and were seen dancing to co-star Nora Fatehi's O Saki Saki remix. The high point was when Remo showed off his dance moves atop the bar."

Remo D'Souza dancing on the bar

Dhawan, who has earlier worked with D'Souza on ABCD 2 (2015), says, "It was nice to meet everyone before I leave to shoot my next. I'm looking forward to the film as a 3D movie has its own charm." D'Souza's wife and co-producer Lizelle adds, "Everybody needed to enjoy as it's been a non-stop schedule from Amritsar to London, Dubai and finally, Mumbai."

