Residents complain about weird meowing of cats at night in Pune

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has received around 10 complaints from citizens to tale action against cats meowing in the area. In 2016, Pune's twin city Pimpri-Chinchwad had created a citizen-friendly app called Sarathi in which citizens can post grievances which will be handled by the concerned officers.

Since August end and till the end of September, around 10 complaints were registered against street cats who according to them were meowing weirdly at night and early morning disturbing sleep.

The complaints were received from areas like Shahunagar, Rahatni, Pimple Saudagar, Kalewadi, Ajmera colony and Alandi which falls under PCMC jurisdiction.



A complainant Amar Sathe said, "The hotel owners, fast food chains and eateries dump their waste food in open which leads to angry cat-fights. We cannot even stop them due to low vision at night which makes then untraceable."



Speaking to mid-day, a woman in Pimple Saudagar, one of the posh area of Pune said, "Some street cats forcefully enter the houses via windows in our absence and cause a mess. So I had demanded like the dog squad of the municipal corporation, there should be a drive to catch these cats.

Sachin Satpute, PCMC's veterinary department, confirmed that he has received such grievances and said, "We have received 10 complaints and one another pertaining to meowing of cats in different areas."

Arun Dagde, head officer at Veterinary department, PCMC said, "We do not have types of equipment to catch cats like we have dog squad and wild pig catching trained staff. Cats creating nuisance is new for us and we do not have any such department for it nor it is in our provision. We have spoken to our superior to resolve the issue and will also be involving some Non-Government Organisation (NGO) to deal with the complaints."

