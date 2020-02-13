Reunion time for Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar as the duo all set for another collaboration!

It's nothing but a sheer coincidence that Shahid Kapoor starred in two consecutive remakes. After Kabir Singh, he's now doing Jersey, and this is no news anymore. What's news here is that he has finally bagged an original script and it's backed by Karan Johar, who made Shaandaar with him in 2015.

Mumbai Mirror reports this is a high-octane actioner that will be mounted on a big scale. A source stated, "It has patriotic undertones and will be directed by a debutant. Shahid is a fan of the action genre and is excited about being a part of the film. He needs to bulk up for the part, so the prep will begin a few months before he starts shooting for the film, which is expected to go on floors in the second half of the year."

Well, this isn't the only film he has been offered, there were reports last year that he's also doing a film on boxing and also a film where he'll play a biker. The actor is yet to officially confirm about the same. Coming to action and intensity, Kapoor has always made the audiences and critics happy, be it with Kaminey, Haider or even R... Rajkumar.

But this film with Johar seems to be something he hasn't done in a while. There were patriotic undertones in Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon as well, so let's see how different and unique this time his character will be. Coming to Jersey again, which is releasing on August 28, the actor injured himself but was back on sets as soon as he could be.

After the massive success of Kabir Singh, let's see what magic Jersey creates!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates