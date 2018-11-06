Revealed! Here's why Aamir Khan quit smoking cigarettes

bollywood

Charting his battle with the cigarette, Aamir Khan reveals he has been puffing on a pipe for the past few months

Aamir Khan. Pic/Instagram

Aamir Khan had famously said that he would give up smoking cigarettes after the release of Dangal (2016). Two years down the line, the superstar has got rid of the habit — well, only partly. Talking to mid-day, Khan revealed that while he kicked the butt three months ago, he has been puffing on a pipe since. Turns out, it was one of his friends from outside the industry who introduced him to the gentleman's vice.

"One of my friends said that if I wanted to smoke, I should smoke a pipe. I liked it so much that I can't go back to a cigarette now. I tried one sometime back, but the moment I took a puff, I found the taste horrible," laughs Khan, who recently made a road trip from Lake Como to Milan especially to buy over a dozen pieces from a reputed pipe shop there. In fact, not too long ago, his Thugs Of Hindostan co-star Katrina Kaif had shared a picture of the actor puffing on a pipe, which went viral.



A still from Thugs Of Hindostan

Having been a fairly heavy smoker in the past, Khan says he would find himself reaching for a cigarette every time his film was gearing up for release. "I quit smoking for two-three years when I was training for Dhoom 3 (2013). But then, I went back to it again. I tend to smoke more when my movie releases. Kiran [Rao, wife] would be affected by the cigarette smoke, but she isn't averse to the pipe. I even tried my hand at cigars, but did not find the experience satisfying."

The actor also reveals that ahead of the Thugs Of Hindostan shoot, he was worried that Amitabh Bachchan might be offended by his smoking. He apparently turned to good friend and Bachchan's frequent co-star Shah Rukh Khan for advice. "Shah Rukh told me, 'Amitji is cool, you can smoke in front of him. If he scolds you, just run away.' Next thing you know, Amitji and I are watching Wonder Woman during the shoot in Malta and he tells me, 'I heard you asked Shah Rukh if you can smoke in front of me.' I didn't know how to react," laughs Khan, adding, "But Amitji was cool."

