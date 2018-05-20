Revealed: The one person in front of whom Ekta Kapoor can't say anything

There is a person who has a hold over Ekta Kapoor! Find out



Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor is the Czarina of television, and it is well known that she is quite headstrong, outspoken and unafraid when it comes to giving her opinion. That is why people refer to her as a tigress. However, you will be surprised to know that there is someone in front of whom the tigress cannot say a word. In fact the person can make Ekta do anything.

We are sure, you will be wondering who it is, so let us tell you it is none other than Tusshar Kapoor's son Lakkshya. This secret was revealed by Ekta Kapoor's best frind Rakshanda Khan recently. Rakshanda who knows Ekta for almost 16 to 17 years said that Ekta was not so calm earlier, but ever since Laksshya has come into her life she has changed completely. In fact, whenever the filmmaker is with Laksshya, it is the little one who rules.

Rakshanda further added that “even though Ekta is a tigress and nobody can say anything in front of her, however, it is Laksshya who can make her do anything and she can never refuse him. Ekta doesn't leave a chance to woe the munchkin. In fact she to becomes a kid around him and they enjoy a lot together.”

Well, one thing is clear now, the only person who can calm television’s Czarina’s anger is Laksshya. Rakshanda will be seen associating with Ekta soon in the season 3 of her supernatural drama Naagin.

