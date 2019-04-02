King Googlyan reveals the real reason why Ravichandran Ashwin mankaded Jos Buttler

ipl-news

In-house expert and royal lemur, King Googlyan, gives his valuable take on the two biggest controversies that happened in the first week of the IPL 2019.

This video grab shows how KXIP's R Ashwin ran out RR's Jos Buttler

Far away from all the glitz, glamour and controversies happening in the cricketing world, a jobless royal lemur these days trying to make a living by climbing selling coconuts on the banks of the backwaters in a small village in Kerala.

Sipping on local Todi, King Googlyan spends most of his afternoons nowadays sitting under a tree beside the river, reminiscing his days when he used to weave his magic through his predictions during India's cricket tournaments.

On one such afternoon, while the King was getting high on the good stuff, he got a call on his Nokia 3310 (He had to sell off his smartphone after going jobless). The call was from the mid-day.com team and they wanted to rope him in as an expert for the IPL 2019 series. King Googlyan could not believe his luck, he never expected mid-day.com to rope him in as an expert after his stint with the portal as a predictor, but they did and they called him to Mumbai to get on the panel for doing a weekly round-up of the IPL matches. King Googlyan

King Googlyan was happy about the new job offer but he had no money to travel from Kerala to Mumbai. So he borrowed a fellow coconut seller's cycle and headed to Mumbai. Braving the odds against heat, hunger and sleep, King Googlyan took 8 days on the road and finally reached the mid-day.com office on his favourite day of the year: The April Fool's Day to kickstart his second innings as a cricket expert.

Once at the office, King Googlyan refused the clothing and food offered by the good samaritans around his work-desk and got straight down to work. The first thing he did was give his take on the 'Mankading' incident and the umpiring howler in the match between Mumbai and RCB.

On Mankading: So the world is divided on what happened in the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab. While Indian experts have stood behind Ravichandran Ashwin and called what he did to be within the rules of the game, English cricketers and experts have called it a very unsportsmanlike behaviour and blasted Ashwin for the incident. I think Ashwin is the kid who got 'Mankaded' in the movie Lagaan. In the movie, Tipu (Ashwin) was 'Mankaded' by an English bowler which changed the course of the match so it is just right for Ashwin (Tipu) to 'Mankad' English cricketer Jos Buttler in the IPL many years later. Childhood's revenge well taken Mr Ashwin!

Sir, Ashwin took revenge ! Ref this scene from lagaan ..LoL ! pic.twitter.com/WllFVVMRBZ — DINESH KUMAR (@dineshm1509) March 26, 2019

On the undetected No-Ball: When the stars are not on your side even umpires hate you. Maybe the umpire got one back on Virat Kohli after the Indian captain was angrily eyeballing the umpire for a not out decision on an RCB appeal.

https://t.co/AvjWSTjfnZ RCB VIRAT KOHLI ANGRY ON UMPIRE DESICION pic.twitter.com/g28oBFO2Ix — The South Newsà°¤à±ÂÂà°²à±ÂÂà°ÂÂà±ÂÂ (@southnewstelugu) March 29, 2019

So these are the opinions of the royal King Googlyan for the week gone by, he will now go back to his coconut selling business in the back-waters of Kerala and will be back next week to don the IPL 'Expert's' hat once more.

All Hail King Googlyan!

Disclaimer: All the content in the article is fictional and a figment of the author's imagination and bears no relation with actual events or people.

