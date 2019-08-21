Rhea Chakraborty encourages boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput to pursue sketching

bollywood

Rhea Chakraborty is in awe with Sushant Singh Rajput's sketching skills

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput loves sketching even though he tells fans to excuse his skills whenever he shares any artwork. Actor girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty is egging him on to pursue it seriously along with her. She praised him on social media by writing, "Skilltastic (sic)."

As they say, couples who paint together, stay together. Ahem! Well, check out Sushant Singh Rajput's 'skilltastic' sketch here:

Sushant and Rhea are said to be going strong. If gossip mongers are to be believed, Sushant and Rhea are serious about each other and are keen to take their relationship to the next level. Rumours suggest that the couple might have a 'chat mangni, pat byah' (get married anytime) soon!

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was in a ten-year relationship with his Pavitra Rishta co-star, Ankita Lokhande. Sadly, things went sour between Sushant and Ankita and the couple parted ways.

Months later, Sushant was linked with his Raabta's co-actor Kriti Sanon. However, nothing substantial about the relationship was ever said by either Kriti or Sushant. Looks like, SSR is no more commitment-phobic.

On the professional front, Sushant Singh Rajput's film, Chhichhore is creating a decent buzz amongst moviegoers. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles. Helmed by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore will release on September 6, 2019. The film was earlier slated to release on August 30, however, to avoid a clash with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho, Chhichhore has been postponed to September 6, 2019.

Talking about Rhea Chakraborty, having started her career in Bollywood in 2013 with the film Mere Dad Ki Maruti, she got noticed with the 2014 film Sonali Cable. However, she was not as visible as expected in mainstream big-budget films. Rhea was last seen in Pushpdeep Bhardwaj's Jalebi.

