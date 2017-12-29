Rice basmati weakens on sluggish demand on December 29

Traders said muted demand against adequate stocks position weighed on rice basmati prices. In the national capital, rice basmati common slipped to Rs 7,500-7,600 from the previous level of Rs 7,600-7,700 per quintal

New Delhi: Rice basmati prices eased by Rs 100 per quintal at the wholesale grains market on Friday on tepid demand. However, maize moved up on increased offtake by consuming industries. Traders said muted demand against adequate stocks position weighed on rice basmati prices. In the national capital, rice basmati common slipped to Rs 7,500-7,600 from the previous level of Rs 7,600-7,700 per quintal.

On the other hand, maize edged up by Rs 25 to Rs 1,325-1,330 per quintal. Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal): Wheat MP (desi) Rs 2,080-2,280, Wheat dara (for mills) Rs 1,775-1,790, Chakki atta (delivery) Rs 1,785-1,790, Atta Rajdhani (10 kg) Rs 260-300, Shakti Bhog (10 kg) Rs 255-290, Roller flour mill Rs 960-970 (50 kg), Maida Rs 990-1,000 (50 kg)and Sooji Rs 1,050-1,060 (50 kg). Basmati rice (Lal Quila) Rs 10,700, Shri Lal Mahal Rs 11,300, Super Basmati Rice Rs 9,800, Basmati common new Rs 7,500-7,600, Rice Pusa (1121) Rs 6,200-6,300, Permal raw Rs 2,300-2350, Permal wand Rs 2,350-2,400, Sela Rs 2,700-2,900 and Rice IR-8 Rs 1,925-1,975, Bajra Rs 1,225-1,230, Jowar yellow Rs 1,375-1,425, white Rs 2,750-2,850, Maize Rs 1,325- 1,330, Barley Rs 1,470-1,480.

