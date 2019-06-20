Richa Chadha: Familiar with Bihari accent due to my roots

bollywood

Richa Chadha picks Bihari dialect from maternal side of family for Panga

Richa Chadha

Before she faced the camera for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari-directed Panga, Richa Chadha underwent intense training in kabaddi under the supervision of state level player Sayali Nagwekar.

Interestingly, the actor did not have to look too far when it came to picking up the Bihari accent for the sports drama. Chadha, who plays a rising kabaddi player in the Kangana Ranaut-starrer, found unlikely yet enthusiastic tutors in her maternal family that hails from Bihar.

Also Read: Panga Team treats Kangana Ranaut with homemade delicacies for her hard work

A source says, "Richa's character belongs to Bihar in the film. So instead of hiring a diction coach, the actress took the help of her relatives in perfecting the dialogues. Whenever she would struggle with a line or a word, she would call her mother who would guide her in pronunciation."

Happy that the drama enabled her to connect with her roots, Chadha says, "My extended family, from my maternal side, lives in that belt. So I was always familiar with the accent and language of the region. I used influences from my personal life to bring authenticity to the character."

Also Read: Richa Chadha takes up gruelling training for her role in Panga

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates