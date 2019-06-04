Panga Team treats Kangana Ranaut with homemade delicacies for her hard work

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut was treated with a lavish South Indian meal by her Team to appreciate the efforts she has been putting in for the movie.

Kangana Ranaut. Pic: Instagram/@team_kangana_ranaut

There is no hiding that Bollywood queen, Kangana Ranaut loves South Indian food and the company of Panga’s producer, Prasanna R Coondapur. We have been seeing Kangana working really hard, gaining weight, reducing weight, pilates, gymming, kabaddi and so much more for her role in Panga.

Kangana's fan club shared the image on social media and captioned it, "There's nothing better than the company of Anna (@kachak26) and South Indian food for #KanganaRanaut. Here, she can be seen relishing a good meal in the company of Team Panga. They made it all happen for her 'caus she played really well in her Kabaddi matches.

Kangana Ranaut is known for going the extra mile to prep for her roles, and the actor is leaving no stone unturned to essay the role of a Kabaddi player in Panga. Recently, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the director of the film, shared a monochrome behind-the-scenes picture of the Queen actor on Twitter, where the latter is seen sweating it out with her co-actors.

To give power-packed performances on screen, many other actors along with Kangana, underwent intense training for over two months. The sports drama will hit the big screens next year on January 24. Kangana was last seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She is now awaiting the release of 'Mental Hai Kya' alongside Rajkummar Rao, which will hit the theatres on July 26.

Another big project Kangana has is AL Vijay's film on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The untitled film is penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali fame.

