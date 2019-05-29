Here's how Kangana Ranaut is prepping for her next film Panga

bollywood

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the director of the film, shared a monochrome behind-the-scenes picture of the 'Queen' actor on Twitter, where the latter is seen sweating it out with her co-actors

Kangana Ranaut is known for going the extra mile to prep for her roles, and the actor is leaving no stone unturned to essay the role of a Kabaddi player in 'Panga'.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the director of the film, shared a monochrome behind-the-scenes picture of the 'Queen' actor on Twitter, where the latter is seen sweating it out with her co-actors.

"We are gearing up," she captioned the image. The upcoming sports film will feature Kangana as a Kabaddi player along with Punjabi singer Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta, and Richa Chaddha.

The Delhi schedule of the film was wrapped up earlier in April after which the team headed for their journey to Kolkata.

To give power-packed performances on screen, many other actors along with Kangana, underwent intense training for over two months. The sports drama will hit the big screens next year on January 24.

Kangana was last seen in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. She is now awaiting the release of 'Mental Hai Kya' alongside Rajkummar Rao, which will hit the theatres on July 26.

Another big project Kangana has is AL Vijay's film on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The untitled film is penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad of 'Baahubali' fame.

