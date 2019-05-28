Anupam Kher on Kangana Ranaut: She is real example of women empowerment

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut with Anupam Kher. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/anupampkher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher says Queen actress Kangana Ranaut, whom he met at the airport here, is his favourite. "Always a pleasure to meet the one and only and my favourite Kangana," Anupam wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. He also uploaded a few photographs of himself with her.

Dressed in a plain white dress, Kangana looked elegant with a pair of white heels and a pair of shades. Anupam too opted white for his airport look. He wore a white shirt along with a pair of denim jeans.

Anupam has often praised Kangana a lot on social media. When Kangana claimed that no one from the industry spoke about her performance in "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", Anupam had lauded the actress. He had tweeted: "Kangana Ranaut is a rockstar. She is brilliant. I applaud her courage and performances. She is also a real example of women empowerment."

On the work front, Anupam is gearing up for the release of "One Day: Justice Delivered" while Kangana will be next seen in "Panga".

The 'Panga' team recently wrapped up the Delhi and Kolkata schedules of the film. Ashwiny announced the Kolkata schedule wrap on her Instagram account a day back and also revealed that the team's next leg of the tour would be Mumbai.

Kangana and Ashwiny, have been bonding well and having a good time together. The filmmaker keeps posting pictures of the two from the shoot locations. Kangana will be seen playing the role of a Kabaddi player for the first time in the upcoming sports film. It also stars Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta, and Richa Chadha.

Kangana was last seen in ''Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' as warrior queen Rani Laxmi Bai. The actor will next be seen in 'Mental Hai Kya', which also stars Rajkummar Rao. Kangana will also be seen playing the role of late Tamil Nadu CM and veteran actor Jayalalitha in her biopic.

