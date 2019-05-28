Anupam Kher on Kangana Ranaut: She is real example of women empowerment
Anupam has often praised Kangana a lot on social media. When Kangana claimed that no one from the industry spoke about her performance in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Anupam had lauded the actress
Veteran actor Anupam Kher says Queen actress Kangana Ranaut, whom he met at the airport here, is his favourite. "Always a pleasure to meet the one and only and my favourite Kangana," Anupam wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. He also uploaded a few photographs of himself with her.
Dressed in a plain white dress, Kangana looked elegant with a pair of white heels and a pair of shades. Anupam too opted white for his airport look. He wore a white shirt along with a pair of denim jeans.
View this post on Instagram
Always a pleasure to meet one and only and my favourite #KanganaRanaut. ðð
Anupam has often praised Kangana a lot on social media. When Kangana claimed that no one from the industry spoke about her performance in "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", Anupam had lauded the actress. He had tweeted: "Kangana Ranaut is a rockstar. She is brilliant. I applaud her courage and performances. She is also a real example of women empowerment."
On the work front, Anupam is gearing up for the release of "One Day: Justice Delivered" while Kangana will be next seen in "Panga".
The 'Panga' team recently wrapped up the Delhi and Kolkata schedules of the film. Ashwiny announced the Kolkata schedule wrap on her Instagram account a day back and also revealed that the team's next leg of the tour would be Mumbai.
Kangana and Ashwiny, have been bonding well and having a good time together. The filmmaker keeps posting pictures of the two from the shoot locations. Kangana will be seen playing the role of a Kabaddi player for the first time in the upcoming sports film. It also stars Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta, and Richa Chadha.
Kangana was last seen in ''Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' as warrior queen Rani Laxmi Bai. The actor will next be seen in 'Mental Hai Kya', which also stars Rajkummar Rao. Kangana will also be seen playing the role of late Tamil Nadu CM and veteran actor Jayalalitha in her biopic.
Also Read: Kangana Ranaut poses for a picture after a yoga session and she looks radiant
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Veeru Devgan's last rites: Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood celebs pay their respects
- Anil Kapoor remembers Veeru Devgan: His innovation was far ahead of VFX
- Karan Johar to host another talk show featuring Bollywood star wives
- Madhuri Dixit on Kalank's failure: Certain things are not in our control
- Rakesh Roshan remembers Veeru Devgan: A great technician, the ideal family man
- Kubbra Sait reunites with Sumeet Vyas for Rejctx
- Shantanu Maheshwari: If Tiger Shroff can play a college student, so can I
- Bandra Diaries: Malaika Arora's latest gym look will make you stop and stare
- SRK, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Sanjay Dutt visit Ajay Devgn's Juhu home to offer condolences
- Here's what happened when Mrunal Thakur once walked in Hrithik Roshan's vanity!
- Aparshakti Khurana: Tahira is my pillar of support
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Russel Peters doesn't think his jokes are funny!