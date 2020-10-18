Richa Chadha: My life is like that Tanishq advertisement, got so much love from Ali Fazal's family

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been in a relationship for a while and the couple keeps sharing their pictures on Instagram. And now, the actress has spoken about the actor again and also goes on to say that her life is like that Tanishq advertisement. She also has a reason to say the same.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Chadha said, "My life is like that ad. I've got so much love from Ali's family, and he from mine. I feel sorry for those loveless people who have a problem with someone else's marital choices." She also revealed how they spent time during the lockdown.

She revealed, "We barely get enough time together, but whatever time we spend, we cherish it together. We are excited about moving in together but once we do, we are going to tear each other apart." Fazal and Chadha were planning to tie the knot earlier this year in April but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the plans were canned.

In an interview with ETimes recently, this is what she had to say about the same, "Yes, it is unlikely that we will get married this year, because the pandemic is far from over. We would not like to endanger anyone due to our celebration. It is only wise to wait for the vaccine."

She added, "This was inevitable. There's nothing we could do to control this, so we took a sensible decision. In the second week of March itself, we had decided that we won't get married in these conditions. People travelling would face a health risk and safety is most important right now."

