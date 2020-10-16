Richa Chadha on defamation case against Payal Ghosh: It was not about money, only about my respect

Actress Payal Ghosh had filed an FIR against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap accusing him of sexually assaulting her. During interviews regarding the matter, the actress had dragged Richa Chadha's name into it, following which, Richa filed a defamation suit against Ghosh.

Chadha had filed the defamation suit against Ghosh, Aamoda Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd, critic Kamaal R Khan, and another respondent named John Doe/Ashok Kumar for allegedly defaming her. She, therefore, sought Rs 1.10 crore in damages collectively from the defendants.

Following the suit, Payal Ghosh issued an unconditional apology to Richa Chadha recently. Speaking about it in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Richa said, "The court has constantly recorded what is right and I'd not hold Twitter over the court. It is not just an apology; it is the consent terms as an undertaking, which is sacrosanct. My fans may want more, but this was not about money, only about my respect."

She added, "Out of respect for the court and the proceedings on October 7, I decided not to press for monetary compensation. It was not about money anyway. You can't put a price on my reputation."

Talking about how fiance, actor Ali Fazal, supported her during this time, Richa told the publication, "He was the first one to alert me, on September 19, adding that I shouldn't concern myself with it. I wouldn't have taken the legal recourse if I could have solved the matter over the phone. Over the last month, I have spoken to my lawyer far more than I spoke to Ali, but he has always been there for me."

Speaking of Ali and Richa's impending wedding, it seems like the special event has been postponed owing to the pandemic. Fazal in an interview talked about it and said, "It has been delayed until further notice. I think we will celebrate with the world when everything is open again. We have something to celebrate... some good news hopefully, that everyone will get and we'll make sure to bring that along with our wedding. Until then, we're following all the rules of the lockdown and awaiting the next steps."

