Richa Chadha opens up on marrying beau Ali Fazal; says they don't have time

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been dating for quite some time now. While it's taken for granted that the couple will eventually settle down together, fans and the media are curious as to when that will happens. And now, in a chat with ETimes, Richa has clarified the marriage rumours.

When asked when she and Ali plan to get married, the Panga actress said, "We don't have time. If we were to talk about marriage, it will be like... I don't have dates in March, May is too hot, we are shooting a film in June, it rains too much in July... It will become like a line production job. We are waiting and chilling, and we are in a happy space."

Well, this sure clarifies the rumours. And while we'd love to see photos from Richa and Ali's wedding, we must calm down as it doesn't seem to be happening right away.

Richa Chadha also spoke about Ali working with Wonder Woman Gal Gadot in his upcoming Hollywood flick, Death On The Nile, and if that makes her jealous in any way. Richa said, "Not at all. That film has such a great cast. It has Armie Hammer and he is also hot. Ali and I never get jealous about these things. We are partners who are excited about each other's careers. I am so happy that he is getting such good work abroad. People are seeing what an incredible actor he is."

We totally ship this couple and the incredible way they support each other! Here's hoping that the two are cast together in a film soon!

