Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's latest picture with Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Samara is all heart

April 30 will be one of the darkest days for Hindi Cinema. It was a tragic day since we lost one of the most loved, admired, and successful actors of all time, Rishi Kapoor. He passed away on April 30 in the hospital after a two-year battle with leukemia and Bollywood celebrities poured tributes and homages on social media.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, his daughter, has been sharing a lot of pictures on her social media account with her father and also a lot of throwback pictures from the olden and golden era. For all his fans and admirers, her account currently is the best thing on Instagram right now, where you can bask in the glory of his days of stardom and immerse yourself into the realms of memories.

Her latest Instagram post is with her family. It has her mother Neetu Kapoor, brother Ranbir Kapoor, and daughter Samara Sahni, and it's all heart. Riddhima didn't caption the picture but only put a heart out there, and rightly so. Have a look at the picture right here:

Rishi Kapoor made his debut with Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker in 1970 and won the National Award right for his first film. And after the blockbuster success of Bobby in 1973, there was no looking back for the actor and he became the new poster boy of Hindi Cinema, redefining the genre of romance on the Indian celluloid. In the last few years, he played roles that displayed his versatility as a performer.

Nobody can forget films and performances like Delhi-6, Luck By Chance, Do Dooni Chaar, Agneepath, Aurangzeb, and Kapoor & Sons. His legacy shall continue to live on!

