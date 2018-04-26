Rights for Arjun Reddy's Bollywood remake starring Shahid Kapoor acquired at 7 crore

As Telugu hit Arjun Reddy is adapted for Bollywood, sources say producers bought remake rights for whopping Rs 7 cr



After several names were tossed around for the lead role of the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy (2017), the project has finally landed in Shahid Kapoor's kitty. Considering the Vijay Deverakonda starrer was a runaway hit upon its release, it isn't surprising that producers of the Hindi remake had to apparently dig deep into their pockets to acquire the rights. Rumours suggest that the makers have paid a hefty sum of Rs 7 crore to bring the story to Bollywood. Usually, remake rights are procured for an amount ranging from Rs 2 to 5 crore.



A source associated with the project revealed, "Several filmmakers were trying to bag the film's remake rights. Since it was a blockbuster, the project's adaptation is highly anticipated. Ashwin Varde and Murad Khetani shelled out a cool Rs 7 crore to the producer for the Hindi version."



Set to go on floors in July, the adaptation will be helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who weaved magic with the Telugu original as well. "Since Arjun Reddy was written keeping the Telugu audience's sensibilities in mind, Sandeep and the producers are currently working on the script to ensure it appeals to the Hindi cinegoer," added the source.

While the writer-director hones his script, the makers are scouting for the film's leading lady. "They are keen to have a fresh pairing with Shahid. They are in advanced talks with three leading ladies. An announcement can be expected next month." When mid-day reached out to Varde, he said, "I wouldn't wish to comment on how much we paid for the rights."

