Rishi and Neetu Kapoor are homebound; Anupam Kher wishes them a safe trip

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor are finally coming home. The veteran actors, who were in New York for the past year, are ready to return to the homeland. Rishi Kapoor was undergoing treatment for cancer and his actress wife Neetu was by him through it all. Anupam Kher, who is also in New York, visited the Kapoors many times in the Big Apple.

Now, Kher took to social media to share with his fans that the Kapoors are leaving for India. He shared a few photos on Twitter and wrote, "Dearest #NeetuKapoor and @chintskap!! Here is wishing you a safe trip back to India after being in New York for almost a year. I have mixed feelings. I am happy & sad at the same time. I am going to miss you terribly. We had a great time together. Thank you. Love & prayers."

There was buzz near the end of August that Rishi and Neetu Kapoor would be returning to India soon, possibly in the first week of September. In an interview with mid-day, Rishi Kapoor recounted how his family, especially Neetu, stood by him like a rock. He also said how cancer helped him understand the virtue of patience, "I have learnt to remain calm with my family and fans. I owe it to them; they have given me so much love and sent good wishes. Neetu has been my rock and has shouldered all the responsibilities. So has been my family, who would drop in to give me the strength to battle my illness."

On the work front, Rishi Kapoor was part of the recently released film, Jhootha Kahin Ka. He also shared, "I have to complete The Body [with Emraan Hashmi]. They have been gracious enough to wait for me. There are two more films in the pipeline."

