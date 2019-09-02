Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor get a visit from Juhi Chawla in NYC

bollywood

Actor Rishi Kapoor set to soon return home to Mumbai after spending nearly 10 months in New York, received visitors actor Juhi Chawla and husband Jay Mehta who showed up in the Big Apple to visit him.

Rishi Kapoor who is receiving treatment for his health condition shared his recent rendezvous with the 'Ishq' actor and husband on the micro-blogging site Twitter by posting a picture. "Thank you Juhi and Jay Mehta for visiting us" the actor wrote.

Thank you Juhi and Jay Mehta for visiting us. pic.twitter.com/KGmycF944Y — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 1, 2019

Juhu Chawla also shared a picture from the busy streets of New York City, and she wrote: "A quick snap at the busy, glitzy, swarming with tourists, 7th Avenue [sic]"

It was in September 2018 when Rishi Kapoor shared a cryptic tweet on social media. In an interview, the 66-year old spoke about his treatment and said: "God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free. I will have to do a bone marrow transplant, which in all probability should take another two months minimum. Being in remission is a big thing and it's all because of my family and my fans prayers and duas that have worked. I thank them all."

While he has been in New York for quite a while, his last film outing Jhooti Kahin Ka came out on July 19 where he shared screen space with Jimmy Shergill, Omkar Kapoor, Lillete Dubey, and Manoj Joshi.

In an interview with a leading daily, Neetu Kapoor said how Rishi Kapoor became like a child to her. "It's like I told you he became like my child and I wanted to do everything in my power that he should not be in pain, he should get whatever he wants."

The veteran was hoping to be with his family when they celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on September 2. Couple that with his birthday on September 4, and the superstar has enough reasons to be back in town by next weekend. "Celebrating Ganpati is a family tradition. So, I am hoping to be part of it," he said from New York.

A slew of family, friends, and celebrities from across the world, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Karan Johar, have visited Rishi over the past months. In fact, the actors family son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samara have been visiting him time and again.

