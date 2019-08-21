Rishi Kapoor on his homecoming: Learnt to be calm with family, fans
From discovering patience to missing pomfret, Rishi Kapoor opens up on his homecoming after a year in New York
Tell him his fans miss him, and Rishi Kapoor says he too, is counting the days to his return to Mumbai. The veteran hopes to be with his family when they celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on September 2. Couple that with his birthday on September 4, and the superstar has enough reasons to be back in town by next weekend. "Celebrating Ganpati is a family tradition. So, I am hoping to be part of it," he says from New York, where he has been seeking treatment since September 2018.
Little can dampen Kapoor's feisty spirit — currently, in the last leg of his treatment, he cheerfully describes his New York stay as "an extended holiday". But the foodie in him good-naturedly complains, "I miss eating pomfret; it's not available here. I also miss the soft homemade chapatis. You get all sorts of naan and rotis, but those soft chapatis made of chakki ka atta are something else!"
As he has been up and around in the Big Apple, he is often thronged by fans not only from India but also Pakistan and Bangladesh. "Taxi drivers don't take money, they only want a selfie with me," he laughs, before narrating a funny incident. "Once I was at a restaurant, which had several Bangladeshi waiters. Each of them came and greeted me. One of the American staff members thought I was an ex waiter there, which is why the staff was talking to me. They were so embarrassed, but I laughed all the way back home."
Ranbir Kapoor made frequent trips to New York over the past year to spend time with parents Rishi and Neetu Kapoor
The past 12 months have been as testing on him as they have been meditative. As he battled the Big C, Kapoor acknowledges that the phase taught him the virtue of patience. "I have learnt to remain calm with my family and fans. I owe it to them; they have given me so much love and sent good wishes. Neetu has been my rock and has shouldered all the responsibilities. So has been my family, who would drop in to give me the strength to battle my illness."
After he returns to the bay, Kapoor promises that he will dive into work once again. "I have to complete The Body [with Emraan Hashmi]. They have been gracious enough to wait for me. There are two more films in the pipeline."
-
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been in New York since last year receiving treatment for cancer. Recently, Rishi Kapoor's elder brother, actor Randhir, told PTI, "He (Rishi) is undergoing treatment, he is much better. He is almost cancer free. He will take some time to come back as he has to finish his course. He will be here in the next couple of months."
Pictured: Rishi Kapoor surrounded by industry friends and family including Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others. (All pictures/Neetu Kapoor's Instagram account)
-
Rishi Kapoor is showered with love and good wishes from friends and family every other day. Whoever is in New York for work or pleasure make sure they drop in to visit the actor. Rishi's actress wife Neetu Kapoor shares photos on Instagram to let them know how much their visits mean to her and Rishi.
Pictured: Rishi and Neetu with daughter Riddhima, son Ranbir and Alia Bhatt pose for a sweet family picture.
-
Anupam Kher, too, visited Rishi Kapoor in New York recently. Neetu shared this image on Instagram and wrote, "Amazing Anupam #laughter #lovlyevening#superperson [sic]"
-
Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who are on a holiday in New York, also dropped by to visit Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor. Neetu shared an adorable image of them with Rishi and her and wrote, "Fun evening with our very own Ghar ka bacha Arjun n the Lovly malaika [sic]."
-
Priyanka Chopra, who spends a majority of her time in the United States these days, also visited Rishi Kapoor in NYC. The actress will soon be seen alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the Hindi movie The Sky Is Pink.
-
Rishi Kapoor has a film release ready this monsoon after a short break from the big screen with Smeep Kang's Jhootha Kahin Ka. With Rishi already being a part of the original hit film in 1979, it embarks the return of a greater collaboration this time in a hilarious comical riot.
Pictured: Vicky Kaushal, who was in New York to ring in his birthday, met up with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.
-
Rishi Kapoor has always been active and outspoken on Twitter and tons of his fans and Twitter followers love his tweets.
Pictured: Aamir Khan visited Rishi Kapoor in NYC. Neetu Kapoor captioned this photo: "It's not how many hours one spends with a person it's how much u give in that time !!! Aamir gave so much n more Love Respect Warmth Laughter !! He is a true superstar. [sic]"
-
Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's rumoured would-be daughter-in-law, Ranbir's girlfriend, Alia Bhatt visited the Kapoors along with her mother Soni Razdan. Ranbir and Alia will next be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.
-
The pretty Deepika Padukone took out time from her busy schedule to meet Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, too. Deepika, who was dating Ranbir Kapoor for a while, is still good friends with him and his parents. Neetu captioned this photo as, "Such a fun evening with adorable @deepikapadukone .. gave lot of love n warmth [sic]"
-
The latest celebrity to meet Rishi and Neetu Kapoor was none other than 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev. Neetu shared this photo on Insta and wrote, "Super charged about the World Cup !!! #kapildev #crickettales #hopingwemakeit [sic]"
-
Karan Johar, too, made time for the Kapoors! Neetu Kapoor shared this picture and wrote, "He gave the tightestttt Hug and the longesttt kiss n said half of this love is from his mom Hiroo. sometimes simple words mean so big. love love him #karanjohar #fulloflove#lotsoffun [sic]"
-
Elder brother Randhir Kapoor along with elder daughter Karisma met Rishi and Neetu, too. Looks like the father-daughter pair visited the actor at the hospital in NY. Neetu shared a cheeky caption along with this photo, "The bestest brothers ever, their conversation is only food though #family #bond #forever [sic]"
-
Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani clicked with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. Neetu posted this photo on Instagram and wrote, "We both love and admire Raju so we're super excited today !!! Spent so many hours discussing n talking movies !!! Exhilarating #greatdirector #simple#lovehismovies [sic]"
-
Shah Rukh Khan paid a visit to Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing medical treatment in New York since last year. Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share a photograph of the couple's meeting with the Zero actor. She shared the picture and captioned it: "To make pple feel good about themselves is a rare quality!!! Shahrukh is all of that his love care is so so genuine !!! besides his amazing work I admire him as a very good and a real human being [sic]"
-
The veteran actor recently enjoyed a fam-jam with son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter Samara. The adorable pictures were shared by Neetu and Riddhima.
-
Sonali Bendre, who has herself battled cancer, visited Rishi Kapoor in New York along with husband Goldie Behl. Both Sonali and Rishi are well on their way to recovery now.
