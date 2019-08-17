Watch Video: Russian fan plays Rishi Kapoor's 'anthem' in New York

bollywood

Rishi Kapoor shared a video on his Twitter account about his visit to a salon where he was getting a haircut done and shared an interesting incident.

Rishi Kapoor in a still from the video. Pic: Twitter/@chintskap

Rishi Kapoor is in New York for the past eleven months. The actor is undergoing treatment for cancer and is in good health now. A number of Bollywood celebrities have been in New York to visit the veteran actor. The 102 Not Out actor keeps giving us sneak peeks of his stay in the city.

Recently, Rishi shared a video on his Twitter account about his visit to a salon in NYC where he was getting a haircut and shared an interesting incident. At the salon, he encountered a Russian fan who instantly recognised him and played his song Mai Shayar Toh Nahin from his movie Bobby in his honour. An overwhelmed Rishi Kapoor shared the video with an emotional message. He wrote, "My anthem played in a salon whilst getting a hair cut. Russian recognized me and played it from his note book. Thank you Sergie".

My anthem played in a salon whilst getting a hair cut. Russian recognized me and played it from his note book. Thank you Sergie. pic.twitter.com/nnHJVo3OyS — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 16, 2019

Main Shayar To Nahin was originally sung by Shailendra Singh and was picturised on Rishi Kapoor. Bobby marked the debut of Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. The film became the highest grosser of 1973 and eventually became a trendsetter.

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor celebrated Independence Day by sharing pictures of the world monuments namely the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, Niagara Falls and New York's Empire State Building decked up in the tricolour.

Empire State Building,New York, lit in our tricolour. Happy Independence Day,India. Proud of youðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ pic.twitter.com/TrbFAa0bgW — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 16, 2019

It was in September 2018 that Rishi Kapoor informed his fans through a tweet that he was unwell and promised to return soon. In an interview, the 66-year old spoke about his treatment and said, "God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free. I will have to do a bone marrow transplant, which in all probability should take another two months minimum. Being in remission is a big thing and it's all because of my family and my fans prayers and duas that have worked. I thank them all."

He also thanked his wife Neetu Kapoor for being patient with him. "Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise, I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drink are concerned. My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems." The Rajma Chawal actor said that he got closer to his son Ranbir Kapoor during this process.

A fortnight ago, the actor spoke about how he missed watching the sky in the "concrete jungle". "Confession. Living in this concrete jungle (Manhattan) for so long, you don't get to see much of the sky," the actor shared in his tweet.

The actor has been receiving a steady stream of his film fraternity friends including Shah Rukh Khan, the Ambanis, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, the Bachchans, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Javed Akhtar, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor.

On the work front, he was seen in the recently released film Jhootha Kahin Ka which marked his comeback after a long time in Bollywood. Smeep Kang's directorial hit the big screens on July 19.

Also Read: Neetu Kapoor shares 'like father like son' video comparing Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates