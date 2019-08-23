Neetu Kapoor on husband Rishi battling cancer: He became like my child

bollywood

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been in New York since the past several months receiving treatment for cancer. His wife, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, has stood by him like a rock through it all.

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. Pic/Neetu Kapoor's Instagram account

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who has been battling cancer, is in New York receiving treatment for it. The actor, who is on his way to recovery, has been in the US for over 10 months for his cancer treatment, and his wife, veteran actress Neetu has been by him through it all.

Scores of Bollywood celebrities have been making a beeline to New York to visit the actor, and Neetu Kapoor makes sure to share pictures on social media as a way to thank them and update fans about Rishi's health. A number of celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, the Ambanis, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, the Bachchans, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Javed Akhtar, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have visited the actor-couple.

In a recent interview with Times Now, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor opened up about going through the worst phase of their lives together. Opening up about her husband's battle with cancer, Neetu said, "I don't understand these dawayis and I can't do it wrong, I have to do it right, I kind of made my own list and the way it should be given, what I would understand." The actress further added, "It's like I told you he became like my child and I wanted to do everything in my power that he should not be in pain, he should get whatever he wants."

Earlier, Rishi Kapoor had shared how Neetu has stood by him like a rock and helped him through it all. This time around, too, Rishi said in the interview, "She has been a rock of Gibraltar, really really supported me; without her, I wouldn't be getting anywhere."

How sweet is this couple? Don't they give you the most serious relationship goals?

Thankfully, Rishi Kapoor is getting better and will be back home soon. The actor wants to be with his family in time to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on September 2. Rishi Kapoor also celebrates his birthday on September 4. Talking to mid-day from New York, he said, "Celebrating Ganpati is a family tradition. So, I am hoping to be part of it."

Narrating a couple of funny incidents that he encountered in the Big Apple, Rishi shares with mid-day, "Taxi drivers don't take money, they only want a selfie with me. Once I was at a restaurant, which had several Bangladeshi waiters. Each of them came and greeted me. One of the American staff members thought I was an ex waiter there, which is why the staff was talking to me. They were so embarrassed, but I laughed all the way back home."

Watch Video: Russian fan plays Rishi Kapoor's 'anthem' in New York

