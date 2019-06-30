Rishi Kapoor shocked at the prices of sneakers in New York store, calls it 'crazy'

bollywood

Rishi Kapoor visited a big sneaker store in New York and was quite taken aback by the prices of the shoes. Here's what the actor had to say about it

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor, who is currently in New York recovering after a battle with cancer, happened to visit a sneaker store in New York and was quite impressed with the huge collection of shoes there. The star, however, couldn't believe his eyes when he saw that the prices of the sneakers started at USD 5,000, and the prices only went up.

Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote, "Biggest sneaker store I have seen with more than 12,000 styles and models in NY. Shocked to see sneakers sell for USD 40,000/USD 27,000/USD 25,000/USD 20,000 etc...Most sell for USD 5,000 and above."

Biggest sneaker store I have seen with more than 12,000 styles and models in NY. Shocked to see sneakers sell for $40,000/$27,000/$25,000/$20,000 etc...Most sell for$5,000 and above. pic.twitter.com/a3nY8SLvbB — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 27, 2019

He then shared a saying with his Twitter followers; the actor wrote, "Zoom on to the prices below and see it. Reminded of the saying. "Joota sone ka ho ya chaandi ka-pehna toh jaata hai paon mein" Crazy!"

Zoom on to the prices below and see it. Reminded of the saying. “Joota sone ka ho ya chaandi ka-pehna toh jaata hai paon mein” Crazy! pic.twitter.com/6NjemHFtzE — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 27, 2019

Well, it is quite shocking how the prices of sneakers have skyrocketed, isn't it?

In April, veteran actor and elder brother of Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor had said that Rishi will be back home in a few months, amid reports that he was now cancer free. The actor has been receiving a steady stream of his film fraternity friends, like Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anupam Kher, ensuring that they meet the couple on their visit to the Big Apple.

Recently, son Ranbir Kapoor and son-in-law, Bharat Sahni, took off to New York to meet Rishi Kapoor. The trio stepped out for lunch in New York. Neetu clicked the image of the trio and gave a lovely caption to it: "Pure heart is very attractive n all three have that quality they are individually strong Pure with great wit !!! my super men #threescompany #familytime [sic]"

Bharat Sahni is Riddhima Kapoor's husband and the latter also shared the same image on her Instagram account. It has been over eight months now that Rishi Kapoor is being treated in New York. Actress-wife Neetu Kapoor has stayed with him all this while and the family keeps frequenting New York to meet Rishi Kapoor.

Also read: Riddhima Kapoor shares adorable family picture with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor in New York

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates